A closer look at how pediatric health affects us all, and measuring what matters

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, we take a closer look at how pediatric health affects us all.

Dr. Larry Moss, CEO of Nemours Children’s Health, discusses the impact housing, food security and literacy have on pediatric health. He highlights Nemours’ global budget model, which prioritizes a holistic health model.

Then, a nonpartisan think tank moves away from traditional hospital ranking metrics.

Dr. Vikas Saini, a cardiologist and president of the Lown Institute, tells us why rankings based on equity, value and outcomes advance high-value, patient-centered health care.

The host is Dr. Joe Servin, a Jacksonville neurologist.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Click here for previous episodes of "What's Health Got to Do With It?"

Copyright 2025 WJCT News