A collaboration of marine researchers presented their research projects at the Ft. Lauderdale Boat Show Thursday, in hopes of finding funds and support…
Sea-level rise is beginning to impact everyday life for some neighborhoods in South Florida: roads flood, insurance prices rise, and cities and counties...
Broward county scientists, business owners, and politicians met Monday to discuss possible responses to the Red Tide outbreak in the Atlantic. Members...
A Florida International University assistant professor of psychology is working to find ways to combat non-consensual porn, or sexually graphic images...
Contractors that worked on the bridge near a Florida university that collapsed, killing six people, have been fined more than $86,000 for workplace…
A Florida International University dean will lead a study on the effects of lead exposure on children's mental health thanks to a nearly $3 million…
The National Institutes of Health has awarded Florida International University a $12.7 million grant to study substance abuse and adolescent brain…
A list of "cutting-edge" scientists who have the most influence on their fields -- using citations by other scholars as the yardstick -- includes 15…
A Florida International University infectious diseases professor has been tapped for a mission to fight the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, the Miami…
For years, Miami Dade College sent its ultrasound students to Jackson Memorial Hospital for their hands-on training. Then in 2010, without explanation,…