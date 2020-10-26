-
President Trump falsely claimed that children are "almost immune" from the coronavirus, but a new review of state data finds child cases are up 40%.
-
As school officials across Florida continue grappling with reopening classrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a major group of pediatricians Wednesday...
-
The American Academy of Pediatrics released a new statement Friday clarifying its position when it comes to schools reopening this fall.
-
An estimated 7.9 million kids in the U.S. don't have enough to eat at home. A new policy urges the nation's pediatricians to screen kids for food insecurity during regular well-child visits.