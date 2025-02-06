Construction begins on pediatric center at Jacksonville palliative care facility

A new center to help children with serious illnesses is under construction at the Community Hospice & Palliative Care headquarters in Jacksonville.

Ground was broken Tuesday on the 8,300-square-foot Dorion Family Pediatric Center, which will fhelp children deal with complex medical conditions, as well as help their families work through their deaths.

The hospice's foundation said it has raised just over $6.6 million of the $10 million cost for a facility named after Dottie Dorion, one of the founding members of what was known as Hospice of Northeast Florida.

As of 2023, statistics show that the hospice’s Community PedsCare staff worked with an average 266 pediatric patients a day with serious illnesses.

Community PedsCare is a program in the Jacksonville region that provides support for the medical care of children with complex, chronic, life-limiting or advanced illnesses.

“PedsCare currently does not have a dedicated space that is pediatric friendly or exclusively for the program. This limits some of the therapies and activities that can be offered,” the center said.

“Over the past year, our child life therapy team logged more than 900 hours driving to patients’ homes. The Dorion Center will help reduce these hours so that more time can be dedicated to patient care. In addition, it will give families a choice about where to receive care.“