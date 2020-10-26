-
Goodman Jewish Family Services' disabilities department, called Joshua's Path, has launched a free new program, 'Zoom Together' to create structure and community for adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities during the time of coronavirus closures and scattered re-openings.
-
Alachua County Public Schools are set to open on Aug. 24, with many students resuming distance learning. But for children on the autism spectrum, that is…
-
Brains affected by autism appear to share a problem with cells that make myelin, the insulating coating surrounding nerve fibers that controls the speed at which the fibers convey electrical signals.
-
When Fort Lauderdale author Dawn Davies moved to South Florida as a child, she wasn’t really a fan. “In Florida the outside is always trying to get in...
-
When a mother and her autistic son visited the Margate Police Department earlier this year to discuss the relationship between police and the autistic...
-
A Florida police officer has been convicted of a misdemeanor but acquitted of attempted manslaughter for shooting at a severely autistic man and wounding…
-
The state Agency for Health Care Administration wrapped up a series of statewide public meetings last week to address proposed changes to the Medicaid...
-
The state Agency for Health Care Administration has backtracked on its decision to cut Medicaid reimbursement rates for therapists who mostly work with...
-
Governor Ron DeSantis’ pick to head the Agency for Health Care Administration, Mary Mayhew, passed her first Senate confirmation hearing Thursday....
-
The state Agency for Health Care Administration last week proposed Medicaid reimbursement reductions for providers who treat children with autism.