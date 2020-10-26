-
On the heels of a toxic algae bloom spreading across South Florida, Bay County health officials are reminding residents and visitors to be careful in...
July is peak season for getting sick from swimming in a freshwater lake or pond, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Center…
Freshwater swimmers are being warned to wear nose clips as the weather gets warmer.Florida Department of Health’s Kent Donahue says the amoeba called…
A new study shows that boating and swimming can make you sick.The study attributes some 90 million cases of gastrointestinal, respiratory and other…
A toddler died Tuesday afternoon after he was found by his mother face down and unresponsive in a kiddie pool, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office…
Nationally, Florida tops the charts for drowning deaths for children under five. That's why the Tampa Bay Rays and the YMCA partnered again this summer...
The parents of a 2-year-old who died after falling into the swimming pool admit they didn’t have a security fence around it, and they hope the little…