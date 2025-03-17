Collier Mosquito Control District begins collecting data for new eradication technique

The Collier Mosquito Control District launched a program known as sterile insect technique in January. It involves sterilizing male mosquitos with low dose X-rays, rendering them infertile.

The program targets Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, an invasive species that can spread diseases such as dengue, Zika and chikungunya and is resistant to some traditional methods of mosquito control.

Male mosquitoes do not bite, and releasing them into the wild poses no risks to humans, pets, wildlife or the environment. The technique has been proven safe and effective, and does not involve any genetic modification. It has been used in Lee County for several years.

This week, the Collier district will begin trapping mosquitoes in Golden Gate City to collect data and population numbers. It will continue until the end of peak mosquito season in the fall.

The data will be used to monitor the mosquito population and the effectiveness of the releases.

