© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Collier's mosquito control pilots a program to reduce the insects through X-ray sterilization

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published January 30, 2025 at 11:38 AM EST
Aedes aegypti mosquito on a leaf
The targeted mosquitos are Aedes aegypti, which spread diseases such as dengue fever, Zika, and chikungunya.

The method involves using low-dose X-rays to render male mosquitoes unable to reproduce. Male mosquitoes don't bite and won’t have contact with people or spread disease.

The Collier County Mosquito Control District recently launched a program to reduce its mosquito population. Known as sterile insect technique, it involves sterilizing male mosquitos with low-dose X-rays, so they are unable to reproduce.

The targeted mosquitos are Aedes aegypti, which spread diseases such as dengue fever, Zika, and chikungunya. The technique has been proven safe and effective, and it does not involve any genetic modification. It has been used in Lee County for several years.

“This has been used in agriculture for 50-plus years,” said the district's Keira Lucas. “It was used to eradicate screwworm in the state of Florida. So we know it works, we just need to know it works within our operations.”

She added that it won’t upset other flora and fauna in the county.

“It’s very important for people to understand that the specific species that we’re targeting is Aedes aegypti. It’s invasive to the state of Florida. And so it’s not really having an impact on our local ecosystem,” said Lucas.

In addition, because the male mosquito doesn’t bite, the affected insects won’t have contact with people or spread disease. The program should result in a reduction of mosquitos in the county.

Copyright 2025 WGCU

Tags
Health News Florida mosquitoesmosquito borne illnesscollier county
Cary Barbor
Cary Barbor is the local host of All Things Considered and a reporter for WGCU. She was a producer for Martha Stewart Radio on Sirius XM, where she hosted a live interview show with authors of new books called Books and Authors. She was a producer for The Leonard Lopate Show, a live, daily show that covered arts, culture, politics, and food on New York City’s public radio station WNYC. She also worked as a producer on Studio 360, a weekly culture magazine; and The Sunday Long Read, a show that features in-depth conversations with journalists and other writers. She has filed stories for The Pulse and Here & Now. In addition to radio, she has a career writing for magazines, including Salon, Teen Vogue, New York, Health, and More. She has published short stories and personal essays and is always working on a novel. She was a Knight Journalism Fellow, where she studied health reporting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta and followed epidemiologists around Kenya and Alaska. She has a B.A. in English from Lafayette College and an M.A. in Literature from the University of Massachusetts.
See stories by Cary Barbor
Related Content