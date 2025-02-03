A review of January's top health headlines, including obesity guidelines and osteoporosis

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, a guest panel of medical experts examines January's biggest health headlines including:

Cancer rates are rising in women and decreasing in men.

New recommendations are out for defining obesity.

Vaccination rates are declining in U.S. children.

A new study links alcohol consumption to cancer.

Bone scan density screenings for women who experience rapid weight loss.

Almost 70 cases of bird flu have been reported in humans.

Guests:



Chad Neilsen , director of infection prevention and control at Nemours Children’s Health.

, director of infection prevention and control at Nemours Children’s Health. Dr. Donna G. Ivery , OB-GYN and the author of "Not Your Granny’s Menopause."

, OB-GYN and the author of "Not Your Granny’s Menopause." Dr. Dacre Knight, an internist and director of the Ehlers-Danlos Clinic at Mayo Clinic.

The program's host is neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

