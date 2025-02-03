© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A review of January's top health headlines, including obesity guidelines and osteoporosis

WJCT News | By Stacey Bennett
Published February 3, 2025 at 9:12 PM EST
Stacey Bennett
The program's guests are OB-GYN Dr. Donna G. Ivery, Neumours infection expert Chad Neilsen, and Dr. Dacre Knight, director of the Ehlers-Danlos Clinic at Mayo Clinic.

Offering expertise on the program are OB-GYN Dr. Donna G. Ivery, Neumours infection expert Chad Neilsen, and Dr. Dacre Knight, director of the Ehlers-Danlos Clinic at Mayo Clinic.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, a guest panel of medical experts examines January's biggest health headlines including:

  • Cancer rates are rising in women and decreasing in men.
  • New recommendations are out for defining obesity.
  • Vaccination rates are declining in U.S. children.
  • A new study links alcohol consumption to cancer. 
  • Bone scan density screenings for women who experience rapid weight loss.
  • Almost 70 cases of bird flu have been reported in humans.

Guests:

The program's host is neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Click here  for previous episodes of "What's Health Got to Do With It?"

Copyright 2025 WJCT News

Tags
Health News Florida What's Health Got to Do With It?
Stacey Bennett
Related Content