Looking back at 2024's top medical headlines with our panel of experts

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, a panel of medical experts reviews 2024’s biggest health care news. Among the topics:

An influx of foodborne illnesses.

Increasing popularity of weight-loss drugs.

Negotiating prescription drug prices.

Women’s health initiative.

Expanding menopausal health.

Rising infections like bird flu and tuberculosis.

Advancements in Alzheimer’s drugs.

The guests are:



Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention and control at Nemours Children’s Health in Florida.

Dr. Donna G. Ivery, OB-GYN and author of "Not Your Granny’s Menopause."

Swapna Reddy, professor of health policy and health disparities at Arizona State University.

Dr. Amy Hessler, neurologist at Universal Neurological Care in Jacksonville.

The program's host is neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Click here for previous episodes of "What's Health Got to Do With It?"

Copyright 2024 WJCT News