Guest docs discuss health care's hot topics from the past month

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, we explore the biggest health headlines of the past month with a panel of medical expert.

Joining the show's host, Dr. Joe Sirven, are:



Dr. Amy Hessler, neurologist at Universal Neurological Care in Jacksonville.

Dr. Tina Ardon, practicing family physician at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.

Dr. Joseph Drazkowski, neurologist at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine in Arizona.

Topics include:

Wait times for doctor appointments are climbing.

The debate over water fluoridation — friend or foe?

Hospitals are forced to board patients in emergency departments.

Unmarried partnerships are on the rise.

A new study reveals 75% of U.S. adults are overweight.

CDC updates its guidelines for prescribing opioids for pain.

