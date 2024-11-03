Reviewing October's top health headlines: listeria, illegal online pharmacies and more

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, we review the biggest health headlines of the month with a panel of guest experts.

Joining the show:

Dr. Joseph Drazkowski, neurologist at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine in Arizona.

Dr. Jennifer Cowart, internist at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.

Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention and control at Nemours Children’s Health in Florida.

Our panel examines several topics from the past month, including:



Listeria outbreaks surge across the United States, resulting in hundreds of hospitalizations and multiple fatalities.

Illegal online pharmacies are selling more counterfeit medications.

Compelling data indicates weight-loss drug Wegovy can lower the risk of heart attacks and strokes by 20%.

Florida is grappling with an influx of flesh-eating bacteria cases after recent hurricanes.

A new study shows that even minor infections may seriously alter cognitive functions and behavior.

The growth area in plastic surgery isn’t liposuction or breast augmentation, but breast reduction.

The host is Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

