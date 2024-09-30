We discuss September's health headlines, including pregnancy brain and tying tubes

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, we discuss the biggest health headlines of September with a guest panel of medical experts.

The topics include:



The efficacy of tubal ligations.

Concussion caps for NFL players.

Sepsis-related inpatient hospital stays.

Pregnancy’s impact on the brain.

Drug-resistant bacteria.

Cognitive impairment tests .

Our panel of medical experts:

Dr. Dacre Knight , director of the Ehlers-Danlos Clinic at Mayo Clinic.

, director of the Ehlers-Danlos Clinic at Mayo Clinic. Dr. Donna G. Ivery , an OB-GYN and author of " Not Your Granny’s Menopause ."

, an OB-GYN and author of " ." Dr. Andrew Southerland, a professor of neurology at University of Virginia Health.

The program host is Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

