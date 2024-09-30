© 2022 Health News Florida



We discuss September's health headlines, including pregnancy brain and tying tubes

WJCT News | By Stacey Bennett
Published September 30, 2024 at 7:09 PM EDT
From left to right: Dr. Donna G. Ivery, Dr. Andrew Southerland, Dr. Dacre Knight
Stacey Bennett
/
WJCT
"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Medical experts Dr. Donna G. Ivery, Dr. Andrew Southerland and Dr. Dacre Knight join this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It?" to review the news of the month.

On this episode, we discuss the biggest health headlines of September with a guest panel of medical experts.

The topics include:

  • The efficacy of tubal ligations.
  • Concussion caps for NFL players.
  • Sepsis-related inpatient hospital stays.
  • Pregnancy’s impact on the brain. 
  • Drug-resistant bacteria.
  • Cognitive impairment tests .

Our panel of medical experts:

  • Dr. Dacre Knight, director of the Ehlers-Danlos Clinic at Mayo Clinic.
  • Dr. Donna G. Ivery, an OB-GYN and author of "Not Your Granny’s Menopause."
  • Dr. Andrew Southerland, a professor of neurology at University of Virginia Health.

The program host is Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Click here for previous episodes of "What's Health Got to Do With It?"

