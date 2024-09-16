Another season of 'What's Health' passes. Let's look back at the best

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, we wrap Season 3 with a few of our most memorable segments.

These discussions highlight some of the biggest trends and issues in medicine, including health care inequities, gut health and its impact on overall well=being, and a renewed interest in the healing power of music.

Guests:



Dr. Uche Blackstock, a physician and thought leader on bias and racism in health care, who penned "Legacy: A Black Physician Reckons With Racism in Medicine"

Dr. Jami Kinnucan, a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic

Megan Riehl , clinical psychologist and co-author of "Mind Your Gut: The Science-based, Whole-body Guide to Living Well with IBS"

, clinical psychologist and co-author of "Mind Your Gut: The Science-based, Whole-body Guide to Living Well with IBS" Dr. Alexander Pantelyat, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Music and Medicine

Neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

Click here to hear episodes from our "What's Health" archive.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Copyright 2024 WJCT News