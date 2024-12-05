He was paralyzed at age 21. Now, he paints with a brush between his lips

Artist Christopher Kuster was paralyzed at age 21 after diving head-first into a body of water in 1991. Without movement in his hands, he has turned to putting the paint brush in his mouth.

Despite the challenges of his condition, the Tarpon Springs' resident found solace in creating watercolor landscapes, cartoons and still life, expressing his emotions and experiences through art. His work reflects a playful, childlike spirit, evident in his toy-filled studio.

Alongside his caretaker Theresa, Kuster not only paints, but also showcases his artwork.

Watch the video above to learn more about Kuster and his artwork.



Copyright 2024 WUFT 89.1