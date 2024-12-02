© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Born with developmental delays, 19-year-old expresses herself through music

WUFT | By Juan Carlos Chaoui
Published December 2, 2024 at 7:37 PM EST

VIDEO: Isabelle Grow, who was born with partial brain damage, struggled with basic milestones like walking, but she could sing before she could speak.

Isabelle Grow, a 19-year-old with partial brain damage, faces daily challenges completing tasks like kindergarten-level homework, but she has found her voice in music.

Born with developmental delays, Grow struggled with basic milestones like walking and speaking, but she could sing before she could speak. Her mother fostered this gift, singing to Grow from a young age and enrolling her in music lessons at the Shining Star Music Academy.

Grow's natural talent caught the attention of teacher Katrina Mendez and later Alexia Della Valle, an opera specialist, who guided Grow.

Grow has excelled in languages, mimicking songs in French, German and Italian, even though she struggles with speech. After years of practice, Grow recently demonstrated her talent at a recital.

Watch the video above to hear her story.

Copyright 2024 WUFT 89.1

Tags
Health News Florida developmental delaysbrain damagebrainmusicmusic therapy
Juan Carlos Chaoui
Related Content