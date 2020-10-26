-
Disability advocates want poll workers to ask everyone if they wish to use an accessible voting machine. The idea is to decrease stigma around disabilities and make the voting process more inclusive. Traditionally, if a person needed an accessible machine, they would have to ask for it.
Group homes and other facilities that care for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities will be required to start testing staff members…
Broward County Public Schools is considering a controversial pilot to reopen school buildings for in-person classes for some students with disabilities...
Wealthy Manhattan moms have reportedly been paying high prices to hire handicapped “tour guides” to skip the long lines at Disney World, the New York Post…