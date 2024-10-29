© 2022 Health News Florida



DeSantis-linked committees add $8.5 million in fight against abortion and pot measures

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published October 29, 2024 at 12:36 AM EDT
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis jestures as he answers questions during a roundtable discussion with condominium owners, at the Roberto Alonso Community Center, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in Miami Lakes, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
/
AP
Gov. Ron DeSantis is spearheading efforts to defeat Amendment 3 and Amendment 4 on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Keep Florida Clean raised about $7.75 million and Florida Freedom Fund picked up nearly $763,000 over a two-week period ending Saturday, according to reports filed with the state.

Two political committees linked to Gov. Ron DeSantis opposed to Florida ballot measures on abortion and marijuana raised about $8.51 million from Oct. 12 to 26, according to state finance reports.

Keep Florida Clean raised about $7.75 million during the two-week period and had about $6.92 million in cash on hand as of Saturday. Contributions included $4.25 million from St. Petersburg-based Save Our Society from Drugs, according to the state Division of Election website.

Florida Freedom Fund raised nearly $763,000 during the period and had about $2.25 million in cash on hand.

Both committees are chaired by DeSantis’ chief of staff, James Uthmeier.

The governor is spearheading efforts to defeat Amendment 3 and Amendment 4 on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Amendment 3 would allow people 21 or older “to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise.”

Amendment 4, in part, says no “law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider.”

Both measures require 60% of the vote to pass.

Health News Florida Ron DeSantisabortionsmarijuanaamendmentsFlorida Constitution2024 elections
