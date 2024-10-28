Committee pushing Florida's abortion measure tops $100 million in donations

The political committee leading efforts to pass a ballot initiative on abortion rights has raised more than $100 million in contributions since being formed last year, according to a finance report filed with the state.

Floridians Protecting Freedom pulled in $108.68 million in cash through Saturday, according to the state Division of Elections website.

The committee raised about $4.55 million from Oct. 19 through Saturday and had about $13.29 million in cash on hand.

A week earlier, Oct. 12-18, the group brought in $12.68 million with $5.83 million in in-kind contributions.

Most of the cash came from the Sixteen Thirty Fund, which donated $13 million over the two-week period.

Another top donor this past week was The Fairness Project, also based in Washington, with $5 million.

Floridians Protecting Freedom had spent about $95 million through Oct. 18.

The measure, which will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot as Amendment 4, says, in part, no “law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider.”

The amendment needs 60% of the vote to pass.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is helping lead efforts to defeat the measure, and state agencies have taken controversial steps, such as running television ads, that target the proposal.

Floridians Protecting Freedom began the initiative after DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Legislature last year approved a law that largely prevents abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.