In a major victory for abortion opponents, the Florida Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would require parental consent before minors could have...
Many clinics that provide family planning services still rely on Title X funding. Their doctors worry about what they can say to patients about abortion under new rules.
Florida women seeking an abortion will now have to wait 24 hours and make a separate trip to their physician. This comes after an appeals court...
The Florida Legislature is moving forward with a bill that could restrict abortion access. But similar measures have been struck down in other states.
Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida has asked the state Supreme Court to take up a property dispute that led to a decision preventing…
The fallout from sting videos targeting Planned Parenthood is growing in Florida. Gov. Rick Scott ordered the Agency for Health Care Administration to…
Abortions are still being performed at Planned Parenthood’s Kissimmee location, but that may not be the case for much longer. Planned Parenthood on Monday…
The Florida House unanimously passed a bill that requires emergency medical care for infants born during botched abortions, the Herald/Times Tallahassee…