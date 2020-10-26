-
Former Belleview High School Dean of Students Michael Hickman is caught in a legal dispute over state and federal policy regarding medical marijuana…
Smoking is gaining popularity among Florida's medical marijuana patients.Physicians wrote nearly 1.4 million orders certifying medical marijuana for…
Just one week after health officials signed off on guidelines for edible pot products, Florida’s largest medical marijuana operator on Wednesday began…
Animal crackers and gummy bears are off the table, but Florida medical marijuana operators finally will be allowed to manufacture and sell THC-infused…
The Florida Chamber of Commerce has taken an initial step toward intervening in a lawsuit in which a political committee is seeking more time to collect…
A series of polls from the St. Leo University Polling Institute shows Floridians deeply divided on some of the major issues that the state will face in...
Facing the possibility that Floridians could be asked next year to legalize recreational marijuana, a House panel on Tuesday turned to Oregon to learn…
The Florida Supreme Court has scheduled February arguments for proposed constitutional amendments that would ban assault weapons and legalize recreational…
Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh have developed the latest tool to detect THC — the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana — in a person's breath.
As more than 30 states have liberalized marijuana laws, the use and potency of the drug have increased. The surgeon general says there's no safe amount of marijuana for adolescents and pregnant women.