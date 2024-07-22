Music-based interventions may be a helpful therapy for neurological disorders

According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, preliminary research suggests music-based interventions may be helpful for anxiety, depressive symptoms and pain associated with a variety of health conditions.

To learn more, we explore the power of sound as therapy for neurological disorders on this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It?"

Dr. Francis Collins, a physician-scientist and National Institutes of Health distinguished investigator, explains how music therapy integrates with conventional medical treatments.

In the next blocl, we take up the common symptoms of andropause, the decline in male hormone production.

Stephen Ferrara, associate dean at the Columbia School of Nursing and president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, explains physical and emotional effects of andropause and related lifestyle modifications.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the program host.

