Equine encephalitis, street medicine and other top health headlines of August

It’s time for our panel of experts to examine the biggest health headlines of August.

This month's guests are:

Dr. Joseph Drazkowski, a neurologist at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine in Arizona.

Dr. Andreea Nemes, an emergency medicine and obesity specialist, and the co-founder of burial insurance agency Active Mutual.

Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention and control at Nemours Children’s Health in Florida.

The topics include:

A man in New Hampshire dies after testing positive for equine encephalitis, a rare but potentially deadly mosquito-borne disease.

The World Health Organization declares mpox a global health emergency due to rising cases in Africa.

The Food and Drug Administration approves the first needle-free nasal spray for emergency treatment of severe allergic reactions.

A study shows severe brain damage can lead to a coma or a vegetative state, where patients are unresponsive but may still be aware.

A poll shows a decline in U.S. adults who say it’s important to get children vaccinated.

The FDA approves Lenmeldy, a $4.25 million gene therapy for metachromatic leukodystrophy, a rare neurodegenerative disease.

Street medicine, a new medical specialty, provides health care to unhoused individuals living outside.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the program host.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Copyright 2024 WJCT News