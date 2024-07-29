© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

July's top health care headlines: weight-loss drugs, West Nile nd Parkinson's

WJCT News | By Daria Mironova
Published July 29, 2024 at 11:15 AM EDT
Stacey Bennett
Dr. Tina Ardon, Dr. Sarah Bodin and Dr.. Joseph Drazkowski provide insights on July's bigger news stories in heath care.

Our panel of medical experts discusses this month's biggest health care headlines.

It’s the biggest health headlines of the month on "What's Health Got to Do With it?" and our panel of medical experts does a closer examination.

Topics include:

  • Approval of a new Alzheimer’s drug, donanemab.
  • Successes and risks of weight-loss drugs.
  • Confirmed West Nile virus cases in at least 18 states. 
  • The “Live Healthy” initiative.
  • Emotional and social support perceived by teenagers. 
  • Cognitive deficits caused by Parkinson’s disease. 

Our panel of medical experts:

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the program host.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Copyright 2024 WJCT News

Tags
Health News Florida What's Health Got to Do With It?
Daria Mironova
Related Content