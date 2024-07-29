July's top health care headlines: weight-loss drugs, West Nile nd Parkinson's

It’s the biggest health headlines of the month on "What's Health Got to Do With it?" and our panel of medical experts does a closer examination.

Topics include:

Approval of a new Alzheimer’s drug, donanemab.

Successes and risks of weight-loss drugs.

Confirmed West Nile virus cases in at least 18 states.

The “Live Healthy” initiative.

Emotional and social support perceived by teenagers.

Cognitive deficits caused by Parkinson’s disease.

Our panel of medical experts:



Dr. Tina Ardon, a practicing family physician at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.

Dr. Sarah Bodin, an anesthesiologist and obesity medicine internist.

Dr.. Joseph Drazkowski, a neurologist at Mayo Clinic in Arizona.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the program host.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

