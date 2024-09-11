A bankruptcy judge OKs Orlando Health's purchase of Steward's Space Coast hospitals

Orlando Health’s bid to purchase three Space Coast hospitals from the financially ailing Steward Health Care was approved Tuesday by a Texas-based bankruptcy judge.

Orlando Health will pay $439 million for Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center in Brevard County and Sebastian River Medical Center in Indian River County. The sale also includes certain Steward Medical Group practices in Florida.

“This is another step in the right direction. This is a good day for Steward,” said Judge Christopher Lopez with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas.

The closing is scheduled for Sept. 23.

Steward Health, which filed for Chapter 11 on May 6, has been negotiating a separate settlement with Medical Properties Trust, which owns the hospital real estate. MPT had opposed the bid, claiming Steward did not distinguish between the values of hospital operations and real estate.

In a document filed Tuesday, Steward filed a settlement motion, noting that Orlando Health has not had time to evaluate how it will affect the sale.

“Critically, the Sale Transaction is premised on a resolution of the ongoing MPT-related disputes that allows Orlando Health to receive both the operating assets and real estate associated with the Space Coast Hospitals, and thus Orlando Health is generally supportive of a global settlement that brings MPT and the Debtors together,” Steward’s attorneys wrote.

After making a qualified offer Aug. 14, Orlando Health was designated a “stalking horse bidder” by Steward. Orlando Health was later deemed the successful bidder, and Lopez approved the bid Aug. 22.

Orlando Health is the Central Florida region’s fourth largest employer with nearly 29,000 employees and more than 4,500 affiliated physicians. The system currently operates 17 hospitals and other medical facilities.

The sale is the latest move in an aggressive expansion plan that includes the Tampa Bay area, where Orlando Health already owns Bayfront Hospital in St. Petersburg. Also, construction began this summer on Wiregrass Ranch Hospital in Pasco County and Lakeland Highlands Hospital in Polk County. Both are scheduled to open in 2026.

Last month, Orlando Health entered a definitive agreement to purchase a 70 percent ownership stake in Tenet Healthcare’s Brookwood Baptist Health in Alabama. The $910 million cash deal includes five Birmingham-area hospitals, as well as affiliated physician practices and operations

Steward Health also owns Coral Gables Hospital, Hialeah Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Palmetto General Hospital in Miami-Dade County and Florida Medical Center in Broward County. A deadline has passed to receive qualified bids for those facilities.

Dallas-based Steward Health also has operated hospitals in Arizona, Arkansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.

As with the Space Coast hospitals, MPT owns the real estate for nearly all of these facilities and leases it to Steward.

Last week, Steward announced an agreement that allows for the transfer of several of the hospitals to MPT, which would operate the facilities while seeking new owners. The deal requires court approval.