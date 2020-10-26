-
Bayfront Health St. Petersburg is getting a new owner.The city’s oldest and largest hospital is being sold by Community Health Systems to the non-profit…
-
For the second time this year, an administrative law judge Wednesday called for the rejection of a proposed pediatric heart-transplant program that would…
-
Orlando Health is closing a guest house for families of patients with serious medical conditions.The Hubbard House near the Arnold Palmer Hospital for…
-
South Lake Hospital is becoming a subsidiary of Orlando Health. That means more pediatric, women’s health and oncology services for patients in south Lake…
-
Temperatures are not the only thing to increase during the summer. Emergency room visits also increase during the summer when kids are on summer break and…
-
With the recent Parkland shooting, a local hospital that responded to the Pulse nightclub shooting wants to start a nationwide conversation about…
-
Orlando Health is connecting international hospital patients with their home countries.In the wake of the Pulse shooting, several countries contacted the…
-
C. Diff is a potentially deadly bacteria that killed 29,000 people last year – and too many people are catching the bacteria at Florida…
-
Mario Perez was grazed by a bullet inside Pulse Night Club. In addition to the physical and psychological recovery from that experience, he’s had another…
-
During a conversation about health care recently with WMFE, the chief executives of two major hospitals in Central Florida said making prices more…