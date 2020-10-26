-
The maker of a highly addictive fentanyl-based drug wants to sell its assets to pay some $250 million in debts. The move could let the company out of part of the settlement deal reached last week.
A hospital and nursing home in Hollywood may be on the auction block soon as its owner and former CEO is in federal prison for Medicare fraud, the South…
A Plantation-based health care consulting and technology firm has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization, the South Florida Business Journal…
Three of Universal Health Care's top executives -- including president and CEO Dr. A.K. Desai -- required that vendors provide the men with lucrative…
The trustee that’s handling the Universal Health Care bankruptcy case says Dr. Akshay Desai illegally diverted $100,000 in company money to Wake Forest…