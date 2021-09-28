Steward Health Care

Search Query
Show Search
Home
Coronavirus
NPR Health
Special Coverage
Coronavirus
Unequal Shots
Class of COVID-19
Coronavirus Postcards
Committed: Children And The Baker Act
2021 Florida Legislature
Affordable Care Act
Healthcare Reform
Opioid Addiction
Coronavirus
Unequal Shots
Class of COVID-19
Coronavirus Postcards
Committed: Children And The Baker Act
2021 Florida Legislature
Affordable Care Act
Healthcare Reform
Opioid Addiction
WUSF News
WUSF News Home
Local / State
Politics / Issues
2020 Elections
The State We're In
Education
University Beat
Environment
Economy / Business
Weather
2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Arts / Culture
Science / Space
Courts / Law
American Homefront
Audio Postcards
WUSF News Home
Local / State
Politics / Issues
2020 Elections
The State We're In
Education
University Beat
Environment
Economy / Business
Weather
2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Arts / Culture
Science / Space
Courts / Law
American Homefront
Audio Postcards
News Staff
Health News Florida Staff
Health News Florida Staff
© 2020 Health News Florida
Health News Florida Partners
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
Live Radio - News Information & All Night Jazz
All Streams
Home
Coronavirus
NPR Health
Special Coverage
Coronavirus
Unequal Shots
Class of COVID-19
Coronavirus Postcards
Committed: Children And The Baker Act
2021 Florida Legislature
Affordable Care Act
Healthcare Reform
Opioid Addiction
Coronavirus
Unequal Shots
Class of COVID-19
Coronavirus Postcards
Committed: Children And The Baker Act
2021 Florida Legislature
Affordable Care Act
Healthcare Reform
Opioid Addiction
WUSF News
WUSF News Home
Local / State
Politics / Issues
2020 Elections
The State We're In
Education
University Beat
Environment
Economy / Business
Weather
2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Arts / Culture
Science / Space
Courts / Law
American Homefront
Audio Postcards
WUSF News Home
Local / State
Politics / Issues
2020 Elections
The State We're In
Education
University Beat
Environment
Economy / Business
Weather
2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Arts / Culture
Science / Space
Courts / Law
American Homefront
Audio Postcards
News Staff
Health News Florida Staff
Health News Florida Staff
Steward Health Care
Health News Florida
A $1 Billion Deal Brings New Player To South Florida Hospital Market
Tom Hudson
,
Steward Health Care is the largest physician-owned hospital network in the country and bought several facilities in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
Listen
•
49:00