Orlando Health bid for Steward hospitals caught in legal dispute with leaseholder

Orlando Health’s $439 million bid four Florida medical centers operated by Steward Health Care is caught in a legal dispute between the bankrupt hospital chain and the leaseholder of its properties.

The leaseholder, Medical Properties Trust, on Monday asked the bankruptcy judge to object to the designation off “stalking horse bid” from the offer. The request claims it is not a “qualified bid” and does not comply with procedures authorized by the court.

The request comes as Steward filed a complaint Monday claiming MPT interfered in the sale of those “Space Coast” hospitals and facilities in other states after the judge set the terms of the bankruptcy process.

A “stalking horse bidder” is the first to negotiate a purchase agreement with a debtor in bankruptcy. The bidder sets a minimum price and protects the debtor from low bids.

The purchase agreement includes Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Melbourne Regional Medical Center, both in Brevard County, and Sebastian River Medical Center in Indian River County. The deal also includes some of Steward’s medical clinics in those areas.

Steward alleges in its interference complaint that MPT spoke directly to potential bidders without Steward’s consent, which MPT denies. Steward also asked the court to reject a master lease with MPT, making the hospital operations easier to sell. That includes 144 properties in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Louisiana, Arkansas, Arizona and Texas.

In the complaint, Steward claims the terms of the master lease have “significantly above-market rental obligations” and that efforts to find buyers were affected by MPT’s “self-interested involvement.” The filing also alleges MPT is demanding bidders obtain MPT’s consent to sever the master lease and enter agreements with MPT to acquire or lease the properties.

As of now, the Orlando Health bid will be subject to higher bids received by Aug. 26. A court-approved auction, if necessary, will be on Aug. 29. A sale hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10.

Dallas-based Steward Health, which filed for Chapter 11 in May in a Texas bankruptcy court, has been undergoing a lengthy and sometimes controversial process to shed assets in several states.

After months of uncertainty, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey unveiled a plan Friday to save six of the Steward-operated hospitals in that state. Two are slated to close. Steward’s hospitals in Massachusetts are covered by a separate master lease with MPT.

Steward’s eight Florida hospitals are scheduled to be part of a second round of sales in its bankruptcy proceedings. Steward also owns Coral Gables Hospital, Hialeah Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Palmetto General Hospital in Miami-Dade County; and Florida Medical Center in Broward.

