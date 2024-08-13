Bankrupt Steward Health Care delays sales hearing for Florida hospitals

Steward Health Care, the hospital system entangled in Chapter 11 bankruptcy, has announced the postponement of a sales hearing for its Florida hospitals from Aug. 22 to Sept. 10.

Attorneys for Steward filed documentsto delay that hearing and two more involving hospitals in other states its hopes to shed as part of bankruptcy proceedings.

It’s the latest pushback in the process, which began in May, when Steward filed for Chapter 11 in Texas bankruptcy court. This is the fourth sales hearing postponement sought by Steward.

The eight Florida hospitals are scheduled to be part of a second round of sales.

Currently, the hospital system has been attempting to sell facilities in other states, including eight in Massachusetts.

In court documents, Steward’s attorneys said a sales hearing for its debtors’ hospitals in Massachusetts, Arkansas and Louisiana was moved from Tuesday to Thursday.

That hearing would include sale of Stewardship, the system’s physician medical group, with clinicians in nine states.

On Monday, Nashville-based Rural Healthcare Group announced its intent to purchase the physicians business and health care network, subject to regulatory approval.

Also, a sales hearing for hospitals in Ohio, Pennsylvania and St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Texas was moved from Tuesday to a date to be determined, according to court documents.

In Florida, Steward operates Coral Gables Hospital, Hialeah Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Palmetto General Hospital in Miami-Dade County; Florida Medical Center in Broward; Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center in Brevard; and Sebastian River Medical Center in Indian River.

The bid deadline for those hospitals is Aug. 26.

RHG said it plans to invest in Stewardship business’s infrastructure, which will allow providers to continue seeing patients in existing network clinics.

RHG, an affiliate of Kinderhook Industries, defines itself as a primary care provider organization delivering health care to underserved communities in multiple states.

In June, a sale of Stewardship to OptumCare was called off.

A week ago, it was reported that Steward declined an offer from a Michigan company to purchase all eight of its hospitals in Massachusetts. Around the same time, Steward received permission from the bankruptcy judge to close two those hospitals, leading to the layoffs of more than 1,200 employees.

Steward said it has made some progress on potential deals to sell the six remaining Massachusetts operations. Company attorneys call negotiations complex. Among the concerns is the expensive lease payments to de facto landlords that are partially responsible for the health system’s financial distress.

Now, one of those landlords, Medical Properties Trust, says negative media coverage of the case and strict regulations have scared away possible buyers, according to a Modern Healthcare report.

Dallas-based Steward had been one of the nation’s largest private hospital operators, with 31 locations across eight states.

