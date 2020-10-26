music therapy

-
Camp Shine — a free arts therapy program that began over the summer for survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting — was back in...
-
A South Florida senator Tuesday filed a proposal that calls for state regulation and licensure of music therapists.The bill, filed by state Sen. Jeff…
-
A bill that would require music therapists in Florida to get a state license passed a State Senate committee. The bill was unanimously approved by the…
-
Miracle Millionor sits on her hospital bed, wearing a red, fuzzy beanie and shaking a big, blue-beaded maraca at Florida Hospital for Children. The…
-
Julie Martin sits at a table in a nondescript room at Suncoast Hospice in Clearwater. She strums an instrument called a Qchord, a type of electronic…
-
Music is often part of some of our biggest moments. From singing happy birthday to your favorite song that you always sing along to, music can help you...