So many of us do it: the long scroll through grim news on social media before bed. A cognitive behavioral specialist offers advice on how to stop "doomscrolling" for the sake of your mental health.
Some people struggling with opioid addiction who switched to kratom swear the herb salvaged their lives. But federal agencies and the brother of a man who died from his kratom use warn of its risks.
Joy can be cultivated. Hostility often masks depression. As one year ends and another begins, these six insights and tips from psychologists offer hope for a good new year.
Thousands of children in foster care may be getting powerful psychiatric drugs prescribed to them without basic safeguards, according to a federal…
Ah, the inevitable sign that summer break is coming to an end: back-to-school advertisements. As beneficial as they are for a parent's wallet, they may...
Scientists who identified specific brain cells in mice that control anxiety say the discovery could provide insights that might eventually help people with panic disorder and social phobia.
Many cancer patients who took the psychedelic drug psilocybin under supervision said the experience erased their anxiety and depression over illness and death.
The family of an 18-year-old student with severe autism and a seizure disorder who died on a Miami-Dade County school bus is suing the public school…