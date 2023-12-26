A discussion on the wonderful healing power of music

Music is good for the soul, but have we unveiled its full benefits?

This episode of What’s Health Got to Do With It?” explores how music helps with neurological disorders and supports mental health.

From easing neurological challenges to boosting mental well-being, music has numerous advantages. Music goes beyond art and can be utilized as a powerful force for healing and overall wellness.

Our guests are Dr. Alexander Paneteylat, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Music and Medicine, and Diana Vazquez, a sound healer in Jacksonville.

The healing power of sound has proven to work wonders for many across the United States. As we navigate the holiday season, ensuring our minds, bodies and souls are in harmony becomes crucial.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.