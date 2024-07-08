Exploring the signs and symptoms of ADHD in adults

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, we examine the symptoms of and treatments for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, a neurodevelopmental condition that most often occurs in children but can also be diagnosed in adulthood.

Adults with ADHD may find it difficult to focus, prioritize and exhibit self-control.

Dr. Lenard Adler, director of the adult ADHD program at NYU Langone Health in New York and professor at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, explains how ADHD presents differently in adults and children.

In the following segment, we explore recent data on veterans’ mental health. With more than 1.5 million veterans in Florida, The Fire Watch Project supports veterans in crisis.

Our guest is Nick Howland, executive director of The Fire Watch Project in Northeast Florida.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the program host.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Copyright 2024 WJCT News