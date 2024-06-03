Discussions on brain cancer awareness and financial wellness for veterans

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

On this episode, guests examine the primary types and common symptoms of brain cancer.

Dr. Rich Byrne, a neurosurgeon at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, identifies vital diagnostic tools, available treatment options and their side effects.

Then, we discuss financial wellness and the challenges veterans experience after a traumatic brain injury. Financial hardship is a significant factor affecting adjustment after these injuries.

The guests, from the nonprofit Wounded Warrior Project, are Katie Axtell, independence program manager, and Julie Soares, associate director of financial readiness.

They share coping techniques and resources for individuals struggling with related financial stress.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

