Where to sit at lunch? How to make friends while wearing a mask? How to cope with parents deploying in uncertain times? These are questions military children face during these times.
Local VA facilities could expand in-person services to offer more routine care if downward trends in coronavirus cases continue, says Secretary Wilkie, but they have to be cautious to protect vulnerable patients.
An uninsured Colorado man who had appendicitis owed $80,232 after two surgeries. After months of negotiating with the hospital, he still owes far more than most insurers would pay for the procedures.
The coronavirus pandemic is making it harder for the more than 460 veterans treatment courts in the U.S. to function. These courts seek to rehabilitate...
Veterans hospitals across Florida are understaffed and the Veterans Healthcare Policy Institute says the pressures the coronavirus pandemic has put on the…
Duval is one of three Florida counties where people caring for wounded, sick or injured military veterans can now apply for some time-off.
The White House's new suicide prevention plan for veterans includes restricting access to guns. It's politically charged, but experts say it's the most obvious way to help.
The Department of Veterans Affairs is taking special precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus nationally as it treats a patient who tested…
Thousands of veterans are getting VA health care from the comfort of their homes.
Veterans will no longer have to pay for medical marijuana cards if bills filed by Sen. Janet Cruz and Rep. Adam Hattersley pass during the upcoming...