veterans health

Without leaving the comfort of his Ocala apartment, Joshua Lawhorn, 28, is getting help with his memory problems by learning to play the guitar.
"Failed leadership" at the Department of Veterans Affairs during the Obama years put patients at a major hospital at risk, an internal probe finds —…
A new Florida law allows more military vets to qualify for a diversion program meant to keep offenders out of prison. One Jacksonville army veteran said...
Florida VA hospitals will be part of a national audit looking into claims that veterans have died waiting for care, The Tampa Tribune reports.Every…
An estimated 2.3 million men and women have served during the nation’s last 12 years of war in Afghanistan and Iraq. And as they transition out of the…