A locally acquired case of dengue fever is reported in Hillsborough County

A person has been infected with dengue fever in Hillsborough County.

Health officials say the disease was acquired locally, meaning it was likely transmitted through a mosquito bite.

Dengue fever is spread to humans through the bites of infected female mosquitoes of the Aedes genus, primarily Aedes aegypti.

This is the eighth locally acquired case of dengue fever in Florida this year. Six were in Miami-Dade County and one in Pasco, according to the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 173 cases of dengue fever in Florida this year through May 18 in people who traveled internationally to a dengue-endemic area, according to the department.



Symptoms of dengue fever include a high fever, severe headache, eye pain and muscle and joint pain. It is rarely fatal.



Officials are working to prevent more cases by spraying for mosquitoes.

People should avoid being bitten by wearing protective clothing and staying indoors when mosquitos are most active.

Residents should report dead birds to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

