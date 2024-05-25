Docs discuss flu surveillance, new Alzheimer’s studies and HPV self-testing

It’s time for "What's Health Got to Do With It?" to look back at the biggest health headlines of the month, from the benefits of long-term olive oil consumption to reclassifying marijuana.

Offering their expertise are:

Dr. Joseph Drazkowski, a neurologist at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine in Phoenix.

Dr. Amy Hessler, a neurologist with Universal Neurological Care in Jacksonville.

Chad Neilsen, the director of infection prevention and control at Nemours Children’s Health in Florida.



Topics include:



Staying healthy during summer travel.

Dietary supplements.

Alzheimer’s headlines.

Cervical cancer.

Reclassifying marijuana to Schedule 3.

Mystery of Beethoven’s deafness.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Copyright 2024 WJCT News