Health care roundtable: Havana syndrome, hypervaccination and air pollution

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, our panel of medical experts examine the biggest health headlines of the previous month.

The topics include:

The FDA rejects Relyvriofor ALS.

A new study challengesmaternal mortalitydata.

The National Institutes of Health find no evidence of brain injury in individuals suffering from Havana syndrome.

U.S. health regulators approve gene therapy to treat children with metachromatic leukodystrophy.

A man receives more than 200 COVID shots without harm.

The FDA approvesweight-loss drug Wegovy.

Air pollution is linked to Alzheimer’s disease.

Our panel :



Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Copyright 2024 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.