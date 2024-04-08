© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Health care roundtable: Havana syndrome, hypervaccination and air pollution

WJCT News | By Stacey Bennett
Published April 8, 2024 at 10:53 AM EDT

Medical experts join host Dr. Joe Sirven to discuss the biggest health care headlines from March.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, our panel of medical experts examine the biggest health headlines of the previous month.

The topics include:

Our panel :

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Copyright 2024 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Tags
Health News Florida What's Health Got to Do With It?health care
Stacey Bennett