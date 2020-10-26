-
Researchers launched a major study of an experimental Alzheimer's drug this summer. They also learned a lot about how to protect participants who must make frequent visits to a medical center.
-
As the pandemic changes its day-to-day operations, a new executive director takes over the eleven-county agency.
-
Daisy Conant, 91, thrives off routine.One of her favorites is reading the newspaper with her morning coffee. But, lately, the news surrounding the…
-
Two new human studies back earlier hints that vaccines designed to prevent respiratory infections might also provide some protection against Alzheimer's disease.
-
Structures inside healthy brain cells nimbly move from one state to the next to perform different functions. But in certain degenerative brain diseases, scientists now think, that process gets stuck.
-
After a decade of failure in treating Alzheimer's with drugs, the National Institutes of Health is funding a five-year effort in Seattle to learn more about how the disease starts in the brain.
-
Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare will get 50 scent preservation kits. These kits could help K9's track down those with Alzheimer's disease or dementia who have wandered and gotten lost.
-
More than 370 robot therapy pets are being delivered to adults with Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementia to combat social isolation during COVID-19.
-
Saturday morning's weather in Tallahassee was perfect for walking. That helped encourage hundreds of walkers who were stepping out at Cascades Park to...
-
Scientists are gaining insights into why Alzheimer's is more common in women. The answer involves genetics, hormones and sex-related brain differences.