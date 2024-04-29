Health care roundtable: Workplace violence, avian flu and syphilis in babies

It’s time for "What's Health Got to Do With It?" to look back at the biggest health headlines of the month! Among the topics out panel of medical experts will examine:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that meningococcal infections, tuberculosis and bird flu are on the rise.

Nurses reveal an uptick in workplace aggression and violence.

Doctors report a surge in postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome after COVID.

Syphilis rates in the United States balloon, especially among infants.

Eli Lilly faces widespread shortages just months after the approval of the weight-loss drug Zepbound.

Our panel of medical experts:



Dr. Sarah Bodin, an anesthesiologist and obesity physician in St. Augustine.

Dr. Dacre Knight, director of the Ehlers-Danlos Clinic at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.

Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention and control at Nemours Children’s Health in Jacksonville

