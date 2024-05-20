Exploring common hand surgery conundrums with an orthopedic surgeon

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, host Dr. Joe Sirven and his guests discuss hand trauma and surgery procedures.

According to the National Institutes of Health, hand trauma is a common condition that may affect an individual’s physical, functional and emotional well-being.

One quarter of the brain’s motor cortex is dedicated to moving the hand muscles.

Dr. Abdelghaffar Salous, an orthopedic hand surgeon in Jacksonville with HCA Florida, explains the difference between types of hand trauma and treatments.

Joining the doctor is John Chevier, a hand surgery patient.

Then we hand it off to space exploration, with a look at a new astrobiotech hub that uses low-Earth orbit for groundbreaking stem cell research.

That discussion features Dr. Catriona Jamieson, director of the Sanford Stem Cell Institute at the University of California, San Diego.

