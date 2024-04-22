Discussing lifesaving transplants and unlearning silence in health care

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, in honor of National Donate Life Month, program host Dr. Joe Sirven examines the transformative effect of organ donation and transplantation.

Dr. Shennen Mao, a transplant surgeon and the general surgery residency director at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, discusses the current state of organ procurement, the need for living donors and the future of transplant surgery.

Then, author and corporate mediator Elaine Lin Hering discusses her book, "Unlearning Silence: How to Speak Your Mind, Unleash Talent and Live More Fully."

She describes a culture that incentivizes silence in health care, cites ways to overcome communication barriers, and describes the relationship between effective communication and living a full life.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Copyright 2024 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.