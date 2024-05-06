A discussion on the signs of stroke and the health care of diabetes

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, the panel discusses stroke, a condition that occurs when blood flow to the brain is blocked.

The guests include Dr. Michelle Lin, a cerebrovascular neurologist, and Dr. Rabih Tawk, a cerebrovascular neurosurgeon, both from the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.

They identify signs and symptoms of stroke, stroke treatment and lifestyle factors that contribute to one’s risk of a brain attack.

Then, the program examines diabetes, a chronic disease that affects how the body converts food into energy.

Dr. Arpeta Gupta, an endocrinologist, discusses the three types of diabetes, symptoms, treatments and the latest in regenerative medicine.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

