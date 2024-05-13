Exploring the impact of infertility and the pursuit of longevity

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this week’s program, host Dr. Joe Sirven examines the health care of infertility.

Infertility is a global health issue that affects millions of people of reproductive age. Endometriosis, low sperm count, ovulatory disorders and low testosterone are some of the many health issues that cause infertility.

Adinah Johnson, a retired psychology professor, marriage coach and author of "Butterfly Blue: The Pain of Infertility and the Power of Forgiveness," shares her experience with infertility.



In the next segment, Dr. Laura Mauri, senior vice president and chief scientific, medical and regulatory officer at Medtronic, joins the show to discuss increasing our lifespans.

Many people haven’t discussed longevity with their health care providers because they don’t think it's necessary or they don’t know what to ask.

Health care technology may be the key .

A recent survey conducted by Medtronic indicates 80% of Americans believe technology can help them live longer and healthier lives, but only 18% are employing it.

