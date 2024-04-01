The global impact and personal insights on colorectal cancer

On this episode of "What’s Health Got to Do With It?" we talk with leading experts and survivors about colorectal cancer.

It remains the third most common cancer diagnosed worldwide and the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths. Researchers note a 15% increase in diagnoses since 2004.

This cancer typically affects older adults.

Include in our discussion are from survivors with insights into their journey with colorectal cancer.

Dr. Alex Crean, a colorectal surgeon at HCA Florida Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.

Dr. Robert Zaiden, a gastrointestinal medical oncologist at Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center in Jacksonville.

Dr. Konstantinos Chouliaras, a surgical oncologist at Baptist MD Anderson.

Bruce Hamilton, survivor (Note: Find his story here.)

Sean Scullion, survivor.

