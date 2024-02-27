Fetal personhood bill stalls in the Florida Senate and appears in jeopardy

A measure that opponents worried would help to establish fetal personhood in Florida has stalled in its final Senate committee and is unlikely to pass this session.

The bill would have added the term “unborn child” to the state’s wrongful death statute, allowing parents to sue if a wrongful act causes the loss of a pregnancy.

Supporters of the bill say those grieving after another person’s negligence causes the loss of a pregnancy should have a path in state law that allows them to recover damages.

Opponents say the bill opened the door to frivolous lawsuits that could be used to harass abortion providers and could potentially be used to block abortion access.

They also worried the measure put access to invitro fertilization at risk.

Senate bill sponsor, Republican Erin Grall, said in a statement she believes more work needs to be done on the bill to ensure it addresses remaining concerns and to be certain the state “gets the policy right.”

The move comes after the Alabama Supreme Court recently ruled in a wrongful death case that frozen embryos count as “children,” causing a disruption of IVF treatment in that state.