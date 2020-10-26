-
A case that raised questions about whether Florida has a medical-malpractice insurance “crisis” has been dropped, according to a document filed late…
-
A federal judge has thrown out most of a lawsuit filed by the family of a black woman who died in December 2015, while police forcibly removed her from a…
-
A perennial battle between the business lobby and trial attorneys is heating up in the Florida Senate.
-
When 31-year-old Shannon Lawley died at a Brevard County hospital four years ago, her parents wanted to file a medical malpractice suit. But only spouses…
-
When Linda Porter listens to Foreigner or Styx, she thinks of her own long-haired guitarist, Pete Thomas.Pete, her son, died 12 years ago in a New Port…
-
LabCorp should pay$15.8 million for twice misreading Pap smear slides from a patient who later died of cervical cancer, the South Florida Sun Sentinel…
-
A University of Florida psychiatrist and addiction medicine specialist who has an addiction history of his own has gone on leave after running into…
-
In July, the University of Florida hired a psychiatrist to practice at UF Health Recovery Center and made him an assistant professor.Now, many are asking…
-
When Harry Stewart died days after entering a Leesburg nursing facility, his daughter filed a wrongful-death suit against the facility. She wanted the…