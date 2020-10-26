-
There's still much that is unknown. But Dr. Denise Jamieson, chair of the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics at Emory Healthcare, says recent findings "should be somewhat reassuring."
-
New research shows that discrimination against pregnant women in the workplace has profound effects on the baby and the mother.
-
Aiming to find a cheaper, easier way than IVF to ensure human embryos are healthy before implantation, researchers paid women to be inseminated, then flushed the embryos from their wombs for analysis.
-
An expert panel wants the Food And Drug Administration to withdraw its approval for Makena, because a large study shows the drug doesn't work. But some doctors say the evidence isn't clear-cut.
-
The March of Dimes has awarded Florida a C- ranking when it comes its rate of premature births, a ranking only slightly worse than the national average.
-
Use of the drug during pregnancy has been linked to higher risk for premature birth and low birth weight. But some women with severe nausea feel they're out of other options.
-
A Canadian study suggests that fluoride consumed by pregnant women can affect the IQ of their children. No single study provides definitive answers, but the findings will no doubt stir debate.
-
Group prenatal visits are catching on — they can save money and reduce the risk of premature births. For one mother, it turned out to be the best decision she made during her pregnancy.
-
A new report shows that in Florida - one of 14 states that did not expand Medicaid - the uninsured rate for women of childbearing age is more than twice…
-
A variety of genetic tests are available to screen both fetus and parents. One option that's growing in popularity is called an expanded carrier screening. The results can be useful and overwhelming.